Demi Rose enjoys champagne in fluffy open bathrobe

Demi Rose poses in a white bathrobe. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is living the high life and flaunting her figure as she enjoys a vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

The 27-year-old model and social media star proved that she doesn’t need a bikini to “wow” the camera. She instead recently shared a revealing selfie in a fluffy white bathrobe while enjoying a glass of champagne.

Posting to her Instagram Stories and for her 19.9 million followers, the British beauty stunned while glammed up and dressed down, posing with her bathrobe somewhat open and delivering a major cleavage flash.

Closing her eyes to showcase flawless eyeshadow, define brows, and thick lashes, Demi afforded a nearly-done finish as she wore her hair wet. She also donned gold jewelry via rings, but otherwise went relatively low-key on the accessories.

Seemingly getting ready for dinner or a shoot, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador held her glass with her right hand. Having no caption or geotag kept things mysterious as Demi didn’t hint at what she’s currently up to.

Demi hasn’t been posting much this month, as her last Instagram post was on July 1.

She has, however, been cramming her stories with jet-setting, also shouting out French luxury designer Dior as she travels.

Demi Rose stuns in bikini for summer

Demi gets pretty good weather year-round now that she lives in Ibiza, but she was still double-taking over it being summer earlier this year.

Posing on a lounger and while in a figure-flaunting green bikini in May, Demi wrote, “Summer is that you?”

Demi previously left her U.K. base in July 2020.

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things,” she previously told ES.

“I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”

Demi Rose stuns exiting the ocean in swimsuit

Demi’s Ibiza shot from July 1 has now topped 230,000 Likes, showing her climbing out of an ocean ladder while in a plunging black swimsuit.

Chances are, she’ll update fans to celebrate hitting 20 million followers, which could possibly be any day now.

Demi’s Instagram is also followed by fellow model Lyna Perez.