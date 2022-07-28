Demi Rose enjoys car ride in string bikini

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is thrilling fans as she enjoys a car ride while in a skimpy bikini.

The British model and social media sensation was all smiles as she updated her 19.9 million Instagram followers this week, sharing a carefree moment and going for video mode, proving that she’s a social butterfly.

Making up for the fact that she hasn’t posted since July 1, the 27-year-old filmed herself riding around during a road trip and showing off her assets while in the tiniest of swim looks.

Highlighting her ample assets in a pink string bikini, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador swung her head from side to side while smiling, flaunting her gorgeous facial features as she wore her dark locks up in a high ponytail.

The camera also took in Demi’s BFFs, with everyone seemingly in a luxurious vehicle complete with cream leather seats.

Demi offered no insight into where she is, although fans have seen Mykonos, Greece, in her recent stories. “Song of the trip,” she wrote as everyone bopped along to Won’t Forget You by Shouse.

Demi Rose living her best life after hard times

Demi continues to prove that she can beat her mental health issues – the star has made headlines for updating her Instagram while in tears, revealing her battles against anxiety in the wake of losing both parents under eight months apart.

Demi was body-shamed in the early parts of COVID-19 as she lived in London – In July 2020, she quit the U.K. to start a new life in Ibiza.

“I’ve been through a lot of trauma but in some ways through it I have become so much stronger, which is probably reflected on my social media and in the confident messages I post. However, behind closed doors there’s been a lot of torment and I suppose I have turned that into a positive as I feel I have been through so much nothing can push me down again,” she told ES in September of that year.

Demi Rose proud of herself for pulling through

Demi shares her meditation and sound baths on Instagram, and she’s proof that the healing methods can help.

“I didn’t want to let my emotions get the better of me through the interview on the day. Talking about losing my dad from cancer and then my mum seven months later from a stomach infection brought huge emotions to the surface but I’m so proud I managed to do it,” she added.