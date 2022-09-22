Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is cruising through waters and stunning the camera as she shows off her figure in see-through underwear.

The British model continues to remind fans why she’s a social media sensation – her 19.9 million-strong following also confirms it.

Posting to her Instagram Stories this week, Demi shared water footage of herself while injecting some lingerie action. As ever, she stayed classy as usual.

The Story showed Demi at sunset and enjoying a beverage.

Sizzling in a sheer bra with orange piping and pasties detailing in red, Demi wowed with her iconic curves, drawing attention to her 24-inch waist as she enjoyed the ride.

The ex to rapper Tyga added a chic and sarong-like skirt in burnt orange, sitting with her legs folded and affording a glam finish. She wore her long locks down with a small bow, adding a cute flourish.

Demi didn’t say where she is, although fans know she’s been celebrating being back home in her Ibiza, Spain, base this month.

Demi Rose enjoying jet-set lifestyle in 2022

Demi was stuck in the U.K. at the start of the global pandemic before she ditched her London base for a new life in Ibiza in summer of 2020. More recently, she has traveled to the Caribbean, France, and the West Coast for Coachella.

When firm lock-downs were in place, Demi had made headlines for complaining about being stuck at home.

Demi Rose wasn’t too happy about ‘Corona’ in online rant

Addressing fans on her Instagram, Demi said, “All I have with me is crochet stuff and bikinis. I’m sick of wearing all the other stuff that I bought that is loungey. What is your bet that this will be over in June, July, August… What do you think, like never?”

She added that dealing with the pandemic messed people up and hoped her fans were all taking care of themselves and staying safe. She said she was “meditating” and “trying to read a lot of books,” though she and her adorable dog Teddy were both bored.

Demi has, however, enjoyed fresh career boosts since 2020. In late 2020, she switched from Fashion Nova to Pretty Little Thing as the brand’s new ambassador and has since released two edits with the popular label. She’s also appeared on podcasts hosted by Pretty Little Thing and seen her following rise by millions over the past several years.