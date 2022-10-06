Demi Rose enjoys a soak in elaborate sheer bodysuit

Demi Rose continued her online domination as she rocked a sheer, beaded bodysuit while enjoying a soak. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose made sure to keep up her online image as one of the most famous faces online today as she shared yet another stunning photo on her social media page.

The influencer, known for baring more than just a little skin in many of her Instagram pics, shared a new, glamorous, two-snap series as she got soaking wet in a decorative bodysuit.

Shown in the first snap from a slight distance, Demi tagged her apparent favorite locale of Santorini, Greece, with a white, curved structure seen framing her against a rosy pink sky.

Gazing up and away from the lens, Demi tilted one arm behind the nape of her neck while the other arm was held up high in a curved-finger pose.

Demi chose a dazzling, tight-fitted bodysuit as her attire for the occasion, and, true to form, the material ensured that her curvy figure was hugged in all the right ways.

An elaborately beaded bodice made up the entire front, with a choker encircling her throat before angling downward to connect with the rest of the suit, which showed chunky beads forming a unique pattern down her chest and midsection.

Demi Rose goes sheer and wet in a beaded bodysuit

In the second snap of her latest post, Demi showed off a little side-view of her form-fitting wear.

The online star could be seen leaning over the side of the pool in which she was lounging, allowing her voluptuous lower half to be apparent this time.

With the dotting of the Grecian countryside and infamous white buildings lining up behind her, Demi dazzled in her new clothing that likely left her followers pondering just how the influencer managed to get into the second-skin garment.

Letting her imperfection-free visage turn toward the lens for an eye-catching angle, Demi soaked her chest, belly, and legs in the pool while making her bare feet visible at the water’s bottom.

Fans react to Demi Rose’s bodysuit post

While Demi’s risque posts are not uncommon, followers of the star can’t seem to get enough and this share was no exception, though reviews seemed to be mixed.

“Every photo has to be “extra.”🤷🏻‍♂️,” penned one person, who seemed to be a little less-than-enthused about the post.

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Another fan commented that Demi might be searching for new friends, hinting that she may only be seeking those of the male gender.

Regardless of the mixed feelings about Demi’s pics, fans will undoubtedly be curious to see what new and tantalizing pics the influencer will share next.