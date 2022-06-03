Demi Rose delights in sheer corset

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is thrilling her 19 million+ Instagram followers in a stunning corset look. The 27-year-old model this week ditched her bikinis for a dress-up showoff as she posted to her Stories, going glam and classy with a bombshell finish and showing off her world-famous figure.

Demi opted for a sexy black look, even going sheer.

Demi Rose stuns with world-famous curves

Posing indoors and backed by a large mirror, Demi sizzled as she flaunted her tiny, 24-inch waist and ample assets in a strapless and figure-hugging corset boasting sheer embellished paneling.

Going lacy at the bust and definitely low-cut, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador smoldered as she gazed to the side while showing off her flawless complexion, also rocking heavy highlighter that accentuated her high cheekbones.

The Instagram star paired her corset with crushed velvet pants in black – a black choker completed the head-turning ensemble.

“Last night,” Demi wrote.

Demi Rose poses in a corset indoors. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi is finally back in her Ibiza, Spain base after extensive 2022 travels. The brunette has hit up Coachella, plus Courchevel, France, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean. The model has made it clear that she’s overjoyed to be traveling again, this after COVID-19 kept her away from her beloved jet-setting. Earlier in the pandemic, Rose voiced her frustration over COVID-19, telling fans:

“All I have with me is crochet stuff and bikinis. I’m sick of wearing all the other stuff that I bought that is loungey. What is your bet that this will be over in June, July, August… What do you think, like never?” In the 2020 rant, she added: “Corona really f**ked us up, really majorly f**ked us up. I hope you’re all staying safe and me… I am meditating, I’m trying to read a lot of books. Me and Teddy are really bored. I really want corona to f**k off, honestly.”

Demi Rose approaches 20 million Instagram followers

Demi hit 15 million Instagram followers in 2019. Now, the model is approaching 20 million, with the figure rising every week. Rose does not follow any high-profile celebrities, though. She does, however, keep tabs on fellow Instagram star Daphne Joy. Despite her anger over the pandemic, Demi has found some purpose. “I find this time is really healing. I’ve never had the chance to sit here, not be able to move. I kind of sweep it under the carpet and get on with it,” she told fans two years ago.