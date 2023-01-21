Demi Rose is continuing to make the most of her time in Egypt and recently shared some stunning pictures with her followers online.

The brunette beauty has been busy with many of the sightseeing spectacles and experiences Egypt has to offer.

However, she has also used the trip as an opportunity to share perfectly Egypt-inspired content with her fans.

In one of her most recent social media shares, Demi showed her fans some of the breathtaking views she’s seen while in the city of Aswan.

The carousel post allowed followers to join Demi on the balcony while she overlooked the city below.

Although the water, nature, and buildings beneath her afforded a gorgeous view, Demi stole center stage in each shot with her striking beauty.

Demi Rose stuns in a gold minidress while vacationing in Egypt

Taking to her Instagram, Demi’s first shot included her gazing over the edge of the balcony.

She rested her arms on the banister and leaned her face into her hand.

Demi seemingly enjoyed the weather as she donned a gold metallic minidress that perfectly complemented the British model’s bronzed skin.

The number’s jagged hemline skimmed the top of Demi’s thighs, and thick straps crossed across her back, providing extra support.

To finish off the Egyptian-inspired look, Demi adorned her head with a dark brown wig with intricate threading placed throughout.

The next shot featured Demi with her arms outstretched on the same balcony, and she gazed slightly over her shoulder.

If that wasn’t stunning enough, the following picture was pulled farther away from Demi, giving a picturesque look at her surroundings while she popped a hand on her hip.

The final snap was a close-up selfie with Demi’s bright eyes featuring a perfect cat-eye winged eyeliner look.

“Aswan by night,” she captioned the post.

Demi Rose strikes a dazzling pose for photographer Gregorio Campos

While Demi is sure to capture snaps of her various trips and vacations, she also finds herself modeling for bold photographers who are able to capture her endless beauty.

Back in December 2022, Demi shared several shots from a photo shoot with photographer Gregorio Campos.

In one particular shot, Demi smiled sweetly with her arms crossed delicately over her ribcage.

Her full, gorgeous locks were partially pinned back while the remaining curls danced delicately down her shoulders.

From sultry pictures with her gaze just off camera to headshots where Demi shares a soft smile with the camera’s lens, she continues to show just how diverse a model she can be.