Demi Rose is back at it again, sharing another magical set of photos that one could argue are straight out of a “daydream.”

The gorgeous brunette has a well-established reputation for sharing beautiful content that features everything from elaborate outfit choices to the most breathtaking scenery.

In a recent social media share, Demi took her followers on another fairytale excursion as she strolled through a romantic villa.

The carousel post included Demi surrounded by ivy and bright purple flowers that climbed mosaic-covered pillars.

Intricate windows and lighting fixtures added phenomenal details to the building, and in the final video of the share, the footage panned over the expanse of the building.

Of course, as beautiful as the villa and scenery were, it was truly Demi herself who stole the show.

Demi Rose stuns in a red corset for a romantic walk around the villa

Taking to Instagram, Demi shared three pictures from her photo shoot. In the first, the 27-year-old stood next to one of the immense, colorfully decorated pillars in a dream-like red corset top with a matching red and white plaid maxi skirt.

The top fit demi as though it had been handcrafted just for her. The lines and boning of the corset dipped into the waist of the skirt, which then flowed down to the floor.

Demi paired the striking ensemble with a matching frilly shawl in the same pattern as her skirt.

Her hair was piled high into a messy bun atop her head, with whispy tendrils pulled out to frame her face.

Demi smiled softly for the snap and held her gaze off to the side of the camera’s lens.

The second picture showed Demi’s entire outfit, including her on-theme red and black boots.

The final part of the share was a video that followed Demi as she walked elegantly through a corridor, a separate shot of her catching the movements of her skirt, and a look at the surrounding garden.

“Daydream amid the flowers, for a couple of hours ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Demi hits the gym and takes her fitness seriously to maintain her stellar curves

Demi’s curves rival those of the famous Kardashian family, and it takes some serious work.

In a previous post, captured by The Sun, Demi shared a behind-the-scenes look at her workout routine, which includes everything from lunges, squats, and the use of various weight equipment.

In addition to her weightlifting goals, Demi also ensures that she works cardio into her fitness plan to get her heart pumping. According to her social media share at the time, this was done by running on the treadmill.

In a separate interview with Women’s Fitness, Demi also credited her trainer for creating “the best training programs” to help her reach any fitness goals.

Demi revealed that she trains at least four times a week to maintain her stellar figure.