It has been a busy time for Demi Rose in recent days as she finally made the trek back overseas and returned from her long trip to Egypt.

The stunning brunette has kept her fans and followers updated as she took in all the sights and culture Egypt had to offer.

However, it seems that while Demi had a great time exploring the pyramids and snapping shots on luxurious balconies, there is simply no place like home.

As she settled back into her normal life, Demi updated her 19.8 million followers once again with a duo of mirror selfies.

The two snaps show off Demi’s striking beauty, naturally.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And the low-key selfie moment is likely a nice change from her on-theme modeling moments.

Demi Rose stops for a mirror selfie moment after returning from Egyptian vacation

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Demi shared two similar pictures of herself sitting at a vanity.

Behind her simple table setup, luxurious palm trees and clouded skies could be seen.

Despite the gorgeous backdrop, it was Demi’s gorgeous face that stole the show.

Using angles to her advantage, Demi pulled up her cell phone to snap a picture of her reflection in the oval mirror perched on the table in front of her.

She donned a black, lacy number, and her perfectly highlighted brown locks resembled waterfalls as the loose waves rippled down her chest and shoulders.

Demi Rose poses for gorgeous mirror selfies after traveling Egypt. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Her makeup look was more muted than her usual dramatic glam.

Demi went with a slightly bronzed blush, grey smoky eyes, and bold brows that framed her face.

In the second picture, Demi kept the same backdrop and mirror angle but opted to share a silly duck pout with the camera.

Demi glanced at her phone’s screen for that particular selfie.

She captioned the second post, “I love being home.”

Demi’s bold hair choices while in Egypt were thanks to celebrity hair artist Linda Ha

Demi jumps into each of her modeling sessions fully prepared to take on various outfits, makeup, and hairstyles to ensure she gets the perfect shot.

The social media influencer’s most recent trip to Egypt was no different.

However, for her latest trip, Demi had the help of hair artist Linda Ha with nearly all of her Egypt-themed photo shoots throughout her time in the middle east.

Over on Linda’s Instagram, she shared a compilation of the hair looks she helped Demi pull off, and they were all simply stunning.

From a blunt, raven-colored bob with gold threads weaved throughout to an intricate, ankle-length braid, the creative hairstyles seemed endless.