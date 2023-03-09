When it comes to channeling her inner goddess, few people do it better than Demi Rose.

The gorgeous English native has been going through a transformation that has been wonderful to watch.

After taking a pilgrimage to Egypt, Demi changed her entire aesthetic, with gold and jewels as part of her Cleopatra-like vibe.

And since yesterday marked International Women’s Day, Demi took things up a notch with a vibrant ensemble and stunning look.

The ex of Tyga shared a three-part carousel on her Instagram, where she has amassed 19.9 million followers.

The model started the carousel strong with a fierce pose.

Demi Rose strikes a pose in a gorgeous garden

Demi stood at the bottom of an ornate staircase with mosaic tiling in blue and white.

The model had a definite glow as she gazed to the side while looking regal. She wore the color of royalty, purple, with a sheer dress that had no sides. The gown’s collar was also fit for royalty, with beautiful embellishments and sophisticated energy.

Her hair was in an elegant updo with pieces of bangs framing her famous face.

As for her makeup, Demi sported lavish lashes, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips.

Demi’s accessories were color-coordinated, with chandelier earrings in purple and teal.

The backdrop was magnificent, with lush greenery and vibrant plants growing around Demi. The sun poured through the palm tree leaves, lining the sky and creating a stunning visual.

The second shot saw Demi switching her pose with a hand above her eyebrows as if she were searching for something.

Finally, Demi lounged on the stairs, seemingly surveilling her territory.

In Demi’s caption, she made a declaration that was fitting for International Women’s Day.

Demi wrote, “I love being a woman,” with a purple heart emoji.

As a proud woman, Demi has taken great care of her body. She has highlighted the importance of moisturizing for a healthy glow and working out for a clearer mind.

Demi Roses talks about beauty secrets

Demi adheres to a strict diet, avoiding sugar at all costs to promote optimal functioning.

But one of Demi’s best beauty secrets comes from within, as she revealed in an interview with Women Fitness.

She explained, “I’d say confidence is key, be yourself and be the best version of you that you can be. By working out, having a healthy diet, and looking after your skin by cleansing and moisturizing well.”

And for those who already have confidence, Demi had a few product recommendations.

Demi continued, “My go-to for skincare is Emma Hardie – Amazing Moringa Balm and Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer.”

The Emma Hardie Amazing Face Natural Lift and Sculpt Moringa Cleansing Balm retails for $43, while the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector retails for $53.

Both products are available at Sephora.