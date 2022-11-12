Demi Rose attended spin class for the first time since her meniscus injury. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Demi Rose couldn’t be happier to be back at spin class after suffering an injury.

The 27-year-old model marked the special occasion with a cute selfie. The shot gave viewers a glimpse of her workout gear, including a black zip-up jacket with a gray zip-up top.

Rose wore her jacket partially unzipped and had a bag over her shoulder. She pulled her hair back into a simple ponytail behind her head for her workout.

She opted to go minimal in terms of jewelry and accessories. However, a small crystal stud could be spotted in her ear.

The picture also confirmed that she is still rocking her red hairstyle after debuting the look this fall. Her natural hair color is brunette, but she has gone blonde in the past, as well.

Meanwhile, she looked happy and refreshed after her class as she gave the camera a dazzling smile.

Demi Rose was back at spin class after injury

In her caption, Rose explained that she injured her meniscus previously. However, she seems to be making progress in her recovery, as she was able to complete her first post-injury spin class.

Spin classes usually have an instructor who guides the participants through a high-intensity stationary bike exercise. Spin classes can offer a pretty intense cardio workout which makes Rose’s completion of it quite an accomplishment.



It is unclear how Rose sustained the injury. However, she is known for completing rigorous workouts to maintain her physique.

She has occasionally shared her workouts via her YouTube channel. Most recently, she shared a video of her crushing a workout.

Rose looked fit and stunning in a corral-colored sports bra and matching leggings. She showed herself alternating between lifting dumbbells and doing rope slams.

Based on the celebration of her first completed spin class, it seems that Rose took it easy while recovering. However, she seems eager to get back into her workout routine.

Rose collaborated with PrettyLittleThing

As a model with nearly 20 million followers on Instagram alone, Rose is a strong choice for brands to partner with. One of her most fruitful collaborations has been with the clothing brand PrettyLittleThing.

The company took to social media to announce the partnership and Rose’s new clothing collection.

The Demi Rose Edit collection debuted on August 5, 2021, and is available on PrettyLittleThing’s website. Rose sizzled in a photoshoot where she modeled the Demi Rose Edit’s best styles.

The glamorous video was shot on a rocky beach and Rose stunned as she donned several bikinis, two-piece sets, and cutout dresses.

While the ad circulated on social media, it also circulated outside of it. Rose took to Instagram to share the surreal moment when her ad appeared on a digital screen in Times Square, New York City.

Rose made the most of her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing by partnering with them to produce a clothing line and partaking in a very successful video advertisement.