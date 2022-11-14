Demi Rose sizzled in a new post. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Hold on to your hats because English model Demi Rose is blowing people away left and right with a photo she shared yesterday showing off her shapely figure in a tight corset.

The 27-year-old showstopper clearly didn’t see the need to accessorize the enchanting ensemble with jewelry, as she let her curves do all the talking.

She did, however, highlight her luminous complexion with a smokey, winged eye and soft lip shade.

Oh, and of course, the cherry on top of the daring look was Demi’s newly-dyed red locks, which she left down to drape over her shoulders.

Demi welcomed fall with the dramatic change to her hair, which she first debuted at the end of October.

In the share, she tagged her location as Los Angeles, California, and added “Pixie” as the caption.

Demi Rose arches back over balcony in sheer lace leotard with Positano view

Taking up residency at the top of her Instagram page, Demi pinned a carousel of super sexy photos from a vacation to Positano, a famous cliffside village on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The five-foot-two bombshell arched her back over a balcony wearing a strapless black leotard that hugged every inch of her womanly body.

Actually, anyone who looks up the phrase ‘hourglass figure’ in the dictionary is likely to come across these exact photos.

She captioned the seductive share with an adorable set of black paw prints.

Demi Rose stunned in barely-there bikini and large wings for Santo Wings partnership

Demi recently partnered with Santo Wings, and the world is truly a better place because of it.

Born in Birmingham, United Kingdom, the brunette beauty looked dreamy to promote the Santorini-based photographer.

She pulled off the enormous turquoise angel wings and barely-there, diamond-encrusted bikini with a gorgeous ocean view.

Her body was out of control in the revealing getup, which highlighted her bountiful curves.

Demi’s long, silky locks were slicked back in a chic ponytail, and she rocked shimmery gold eye makeup.

You’d never know by looking at her, but Demi was bullied relentlessly throughout her childhood at school, and she felt immense pressure to look perfect.

Fortunately, once she started using social media, everything changed for Demi.

In her own words, “I got this recognition online and support. Then I gained a bit of a fanbase, I wasn’t that known then, but it just felt so nice to be appreciated by people online. It really did something for me. It was everything.”