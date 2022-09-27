Demi Rose braless in open robe for positivity

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is offering an insight into her positive mindset as she stuns in a revealing robe.

The 27-year-old model has made headlines for revealing the grief she was plunged into after losing both parents less than eight months apart. The mental health warrior has shed her tears on social media, but she’s a glass half full.

Demi posted to her Instagram Stories this week to answer a fan question.

The brunette beauty shared a gorgeous selfie showing her in an open robe look as she also went braless.

Snapping herself with a sideways finish, Demi posed showing off her world-famous curves while in a slinky, black, and floral-patterned robe worn open.

Drawing attention to her figure but also to her facial features, Demi smiled softly, also sending out direct eye contact as she held up her smartphone.

Demi was rocking her recent ginger locks, plus a discreet face of makeup complete with a rosy pink lip.

“I feel like answering some questions. Go ahead,” she had written, with the fan asking how she is is “so positive everytime?”

Demi obliged by responding: “A lot of my friends admire this about me. At my worst moments I’m just like, this is a blessing! Everything happens the way it’s meant to.”

Demi Rose smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose handling self-care in 2022

Demi has also shared the various ways in which she copes with her mental health issues.

Her Instagram followers regularly see her self-care, which includes sound baths, bubble baths, mindfulness, plus playing the harp. The model is hugely into meditation and often also shares motivational quotes for her followers.

Demi Rose outlines being ‘full time carer’

Demi’s recent Q&A also saw her speak of caring for her sick parents. The social media star said she was only 17 when she became “a full-time carer for my mother who had a heart attack, which caused a stroke and she became disabled, wheelchair bound.”

“She was disabled for seven years and then both of my parents then passed away four years ago,” Demi added. The model’s dad Barrie passed in 2018 and her mom Christine passing not long after. Demi’s Q&A also touched on her sexuality, as she revealed being into both girls and guys, although she did say that these days, she’s more attracted to men.

Demi made 2016 headlines for a brief fling with rapper Tyga. She is presumed single following her 2019 split from DJ Chris Martinez.