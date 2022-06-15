Demi Rose bends over in swimsuit for ‘thirsty’ thrill

Demi Rose poses close-up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is delighting her 19 million+ Instagram followers with hot new swimsuit shots.

The model and social media sensation, 27, slipped back into her signature swimwear for a series of “thirsty” photos kicking off the week, posting from her Ibiza, Spain base and proving she can 100% work a caption.

Demi Rose goes ‘thirsty’ in witty swimsuit post

Demi opened her gallery on all fours and bent over from a white terrace lounger as she reached for a cocktail glass on the ground.

Also showing off her Mediterranean location perks as the camera took in the ocean and craggy cliff views, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador flaunted her sensational figure in a strapless and geometric-print swimsuit, opting for white and green and adding in cat-eye shades.

The retro outfit highlighted Demi’s world-famous rear and tiny, 24-inch waist – slightly parted lips upped the ante as Demi reached for her beverage, then seen enjoying it with a swipe right. The final slide offered a rear view of the thong swimsuit as Demi sizzled from her lounger.

The “thirsty” caption said it all as Demi played on the whole beverage setup.

Demi is finally back in Ibiza after months of extensive travels – in 2022, she’s hit up St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Courchevel for a snowy French break, plus Coachella in California. The model quit her London base in 2020 following a miserable lockdown in the British capital. In September of that year, she opened up about her move, also touching on her mental health in the wake of losing both parents just eight months apart in 2019.

Demi Rose happier than ever after leaving the U.K. for good

Speaking to ES, Rose revealed: “I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”

The former Fashion Nova face also touched on her rapid rise to fame, adding:

“When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it.”

Demi hit 15 million Instagram followers in fall 2020 and is now approaching 20 million. She follows fellow model Daphne Joy and bestie Kinsey.