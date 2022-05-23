Demi Rose bares chest in only pearls and chains

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is making fans sweat as she goes fully topless and wears only pearls and chains to protect her modesty. The British model and social media sensation kicked the week off to an eye-popping start as she posted stories for her 19 million+ Instagram followers, and her famous curves were definitely on display.

Rose was seemingly glamming up for a shoot. Fans got the preview, as usual.

Demi Rose stuns topless with jewelry-only look

The video showed the 27-year-old flaunting her cleavage and maintaining her impeccable class as she modeled an elaborate necklace fashioned into a sleeveless jacket. The just-about-top look clung to Demi via its woven gold chain and pearl detailing, with the braless finish drawing the eye.

Demi gazed downward as she showed off perfectly-applied gold eyeshadow. She then opened her eyes and toyed with her long locks.

Also sporting warming blush and a matte bronze lip, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador kept her location a mystery. However, recent posts have seen her back home in Ibiza, Spain, after extensive 2022 travels.

Demi had last posted on Saturday, tagging herself at her beloved Ibiza Magic Island.

Demi has proven high-profile this year, perhaps more so than ever. Alongside promoting affordable clothing line PLT, she’s been traveling, winding up in the news for an early 2022 vacation to St. Lucia, a snowy Courchevel, France trip, plus her first Coachella attendance.

Despite an Instagram star status, Demi has revealed that her start in life wasn’t too easy.

“I was bullied in school, I wanted to make friends outside of it, so I ended up spending a lot of time online. I was even interested in virtual reality as a kid, I was always on the computer, and then MySpace came around, and I found my calling,” she told Daily Mail.

Demi Rose outlines Instagram career

“I only ever got Instagram because someone made a fake profile of me on there with 3000 followers, and I was really envious. I was like, “wow, how can someone using my pictures get that much?” And then I just started an account, and it went from there,” Rose added.

In 2020, Demi made headlines for hitting 15 million Instagram followers. She’s now 500,000 away from reaching 20 million.

Rose shot to fame in 2016 following a brief fling with rapper and ex to Kylie Jenner, Tyga. She is presumed single since splitting from DJ boyfriend Chris Martinez in 2019.