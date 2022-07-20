Demi Rose bares chest in gold pasties

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is stunning as she flaunts her assets in a gold pasties look.

The British model, 27, has been quiet on Instagram with zero permanent posts since July 1, but she’s been busy on her Stories as she updates fans on her travels.

Demi shared a quick selfie on Tuesday between photos of her flight, and it was a curve show as the Pretty Little Thing ambassador stunned her 19.9 million followers.

The photo showed Demi in selfie mode and cocking her head to the side while glammed up in a revealing look.

Flaunting her cleavage as she maintained her usual class, Demi modeled a gold collar descending into a tassel-effect cover-up – it wasn’t covering much, though, as a topless finish upped the ante.

Demi did protect her modesty via gold pasties, though, with the look adding in purple accents. Demi also rocked a full face of makeup complete with flawless brows and catwing eyeliner.

Demi Rose takes a selfie in pasties. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Stories over the past 24 hours have also shown Demi on the move, and via private jet. The model shared a selfie from the aircraft as she flaunted her Dior merch – while Demi fronts affordable clothing brand PLT, she has increasingly been featuring the luxury French designer on her social media. Demi is also a fan of French label Chanel and Italian designer Fendi.

Demi Rose going strong with Pretty Little Thing

Demi was signed to PLT in October 2020, switching over from the brand’s rival Fashion Nova. She has since released two edits with Pretty Little Thing.

“Everyone deserves to feel empowered, and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourselves to the world as our highest selves. This collection is a form of self-expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while,” she said on the company’s podcast while debuting her second edit.

Demi Rose stuns with curvy shots

PLT is also known for its celebrity deals with rapper Doja Cat, model Jordyn Woods, and reality star Larsa Pippen.

Demi continues to thrill fans with her gorgeous shots, ones often taking her to far-flung destinations.

Earlier this year, she hit up the Caribbean, Coachella Festival in California, plus snowy Courchevel in France.

Rose quit her U.K. base in 2020 to start a new life in Ibiza, Spain, where she appears to be living her best life.