Demi Rose back to reality in plunging top

Demi Rose is back to reality after a whirlwind few weeks that have seen her jet out to California.

The British model also attended this year’s Burning Man festival in Nevada, and she had the time of her life.

Demi has since posted to Instagram to remind fans that the usual grind is back. For Demi, that means plenty of glam shoots, more modeling, and showing off her famous curves.

In an Instagram Story posted earlier this week, Demi sizzled as she showed off her figure. The 27-year-old beauty stunned her army of followers while lying back and possibly in bed.

Demi drew attention to her hourglass curves while in a low-cut and classy top in pink and white.

She posed with her long brown hair down, captivating the camera in her checkered top and wearing plenty of highlighter and bronzer to accentuate her features. The ex to rapper Tyga wore her locks down and slightly curled, also sending out her plump pout via slightly parted lips as she snapped her selfie.

“Slowly starting to feel normal again after Burning Man,” the model wrote.

Burning Man this year welcomed a slew of celebrities, including socialite Paris Hilton, plus supermodel Cindy Crawford and model daughter Kaia Gerber. Demi has attended Burning Man before and always makes headlines for her show-stopping looks there.

Demi Rose sizzles at Burning Man 2022

Demi looked a vision in a complicated and sheer bodysuit getup at Burning Man. She posed in a skintight flesh-colored and green look earlier this month, showing off her signature curves while in the desert and gaining plenty of likes for doing so.

Demi this year also attended the Coachella music festival and has traveled plenty overall – she’s jetted out to France, plus the Caribbean.

Demi Rose says ‘deep down’ she’s just an ordinary girl

Demi’s lifestyle is glitz and glam now, but it wasn’t always. The star grew up in a relatively working-class area near Birmingham, U.K.

“I have an amazing life traveling the world and showing off curves to rival the Kardashians. I love the best parties, yachts and fast cars – but deep down I’m just Demi, a kid from Sutton Coldfield who got lucky,” Demi told The Sun.

She also touched on her 2016 fling with ex to Kylie Jenner, Tyga, adding: “I only went [to Miami] to see a friend to celebrate my birthday but it led to other things.”