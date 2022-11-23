Demi Rose spends time in Costa Rica. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose recently posted a photo asking her followers, “What’s the safe word?” while wearing an outfit that left very little to the imagination.

When people talk about using “safe words,” they’re usually describing a way to escape during intense moments.

So far, her fans and followers have flooded her comment section with hundreds of responses and thousands of likes.

The model knows how to dress her best whether she’s going on an exotic vacation, hitting a red carpet, or simply posing for beautiful shots in a photo shoot.

Her “safe word” photo shoot is worth checking out due to the stunning bodysuit she wore –– and the glamorous accessories she paired along with it.

Demi also shared a photo thread with her followers to showcase the Santo Wings partnership she’s currently linked to, which had her looking like a true Victoria’s Secret angel.

Demi Rose looks daring in black cutout outfit

When Demi asked her followers for “safe word” suggestions, she did it while wearing a skintight bodysuit that showed off all of her curves. The bodysuit had a cutout design that revealed several inches of skin over her waist, sides, and hips.

It was designed with cross-over straps that came together around the back of her neck. She accessorized with a pair of sleek black gloves that covered her arms from halfway up her bicep and down to her fingertips.

She also wore a pair of shiny black leather boots that went above her knees. She stared at the camera in the smoldering shots with her dark hair blowing behind her shoulders.

Demi rocked dark black eyeliner circled around her bright brown eyes as well. The beauty wore a shade of neutral lipstick that didn’t pop out the way red lipstick would, but she still looked fabulous.

Demi Rose is currently partnered with Santo Wings

Santo Wings is a brand that designs feathered wings that look similar to the type of wings Victoria’s Secret angels wear on their professional runways. Demi posed for a series of photos wearing teal-colored wings for her Santo Wings partnership.

She added a caption that said, “Someone somewhere is searching for you in every person they meet. @santo.wings @juliarta.santo,” to shout out the company and the stylist who helped her complete her beautiful look for the day.

Along with the gorgeous wings behind her back, she wore lingerie made out of sparkling gems that dripped across her chest, belly, and waist. The jaw-dropping model wore her dark brown hair slicked back into an elegant ponytail.