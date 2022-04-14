Demi Rose arches back in plunging swimsuit

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose looked flawless as she arched her back in a near-frontless and deep-cut swimsuit this week. The British model, 27, even went witty as she put a spin on the Hot Girl Summer phrase in an Instagram share quickly gaining likes, and it was an unusual deal, too, as Demi shared a gallery.

Rose, fresh from her birthday, posted for her 19.3 million followers earlier today, stunning the camera from an indoor spa and posing poolside. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador continues her luxurious vacation in Courchevel, France, although this look was a million miles from a ski suit.

Demi Rose stuns for swimsuit shoot

Opening while lounging around at the edge of the pool, Demi flaunted her famous cleavage and curvy hips in a dangerously low-cut black one-piece, going thick-strapped and high-cut, with the swimwear also highlighting her golden tan.

Demi wore a brightening highlighter and bronzer alongside a dark nude lip to accentuate her features, with a swipe right seeing her dramatically arching her back for a goddess poolside pose while shot full length.

Here, closing her eyes, the ex to rapper Tyga drew attention to her tiny, 24-inch waist and toned legs.

“Hot girl spring?” Demi wrote, possibly referring to the Easter weekend and seemingly giving a nod to rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Demi’s post gained over 142,000 likes in just two hours. The former Fashion Nova face has been turning heads with her snowy vacation, even bravely going topless in only suspender ski pants while taking in the wintry French sunshine. The European travels come after Demi made March 2022 headlines for hitting up St.Lucia for a sun-soaked Caribbean break.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi Rose is settled after big U.K. quit

Demi’s travels are now temporary affairs, but it was a permanent deal in 2020 as she quit her U.K. base for a new life in Ibiza, Spain.

Admitting it had been a miserable quarantine in London and while speaking to ES in September of that year, Demi revealed:

“I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”