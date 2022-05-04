Demi Rose arches back in cut-out swimsuit

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is arching her back in a skintight, banded, and cut-out swimsuit as she goes Q&A on Instagram.

The model and social media sensation is known for throwing in massive sets of answers to fan questions from time to time, and last night brought another batch.

Demi is followed by over 19 million on Instagram. She posted via her stories, largely sharing figure-flaunting throwbacks.

Demi Rose sizzles in swimsuit snap to answer fan questions

One photo showed the 27-year-old answering a question about her favorite hair color. Followers of Demi will know that her usually dark locks have recently switched to a blonder and more summer-ready look, one she showcased while attending Coachella this year.

Flaunting her tiny, 24-inch waist and curvy hips while dramatically throwing back her head, Demi stunned the camera in a fiery and color-fusion swimsuit that was very cut out and even boasted a thong design.

Showing off some major cheek as she closed her eyes for a goddess finish, Demi also showcased her golden tan and toned arms, but she answered the question, too. The fan had asked for Demi’s “favorite hairstyle” on her, then listing options including “longer” and “blonde.”

Demi replied: “Long brown (natural).”

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi might be perceived as an Instagram model and fashion face via her Pretty Little Thing gig, but the star is likewise viewed as a beauty influencer, particularly by female fans noticing her flawless skin. Speaking to Heat World about her skincare and self-care, the model dished:

“Always take your makeup off before bed and always go for a more natural alternative when picking a cleanser. Drink lots of water too!”

She added: “I love to have a bath if there is one. But in general I am really simple when I bathe or shower. I always use a fragrance free shower gel just because I have sensitive skin, but if I feel like something more indulgent I will use wilting rose petals from my last bunch of roses as these have the highest frequency as a flower.”

Demi Rose has travel tips that include coffee

Demi, who is also into sound baths and meditation, further offered helpful tips for anyone jet-setting like her. “I like to make sure I have a good amount of rest whether I am traveling or working, and if I don’t then I start to feel this way. Coffee helps!” she continued.