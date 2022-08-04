Demi Rose arches back fully topless in pasties

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose returned to Instagram with a bang this week after not posting at all in July.

The British model, 27, stunned fans with a bombshell photo from Mykonos, Greece, three days ago, posting from outdoor steps in a skimpy look that showed off her figure.

Sizzling with her famous curves on show, the social media star was photographed with both arms thrown up above her head and clutching her long hair.

Arching her back as she wore only a stringy, earthy-toned pair of bikini bottoms and a tassel necklace forming a barely-there chest cover, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador highlighted her stunning silhouette. Gold tassels and pasties here classily covered her chest.

Wearing tan eyeshadow and heavy bronzer, Demi looked flawless from head to toe, writing:

“She’s back.” Fans have left over 330,000 likes.

Demi has since left Mykonos for Athens. While Demi didn’t share any permanent posts over July, she did pack her Instagram Stories with updates – many showed her traveling and included a private jet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi also continued her low-key shout-outs to luxury brand Dior, one that’s been getting an increasing amount of coverage on her Instagram.

Demi Rose reveals a different side ‘behind closed doors’

While the social media photos show a carefree and globetrotting lifestyle, plus plenty of smiles, Demi has another side to her. In 2020, she opened up to ES as she spoke out on mental health. Touching on her own mental health, the brunette mentioned tragically losing both parents just eight months apart.

“I’ve been through a lot of trauma but in some ways through it I have become so much stronger, which is probably reflected on my social media and in the confident messages I post. However, behind closed doors there’s been a lot of torment and I suppose I have turned that into a positive as I feel I have been through so much nothing can push me down again,” she revealed.

Demi Rose bringing awareness over grief

Continuing, the ex to rapper Tyga stated, “Being able to talk about grief is so important and not bottle it up. That’s why my message is so important to encourage people to talk.”

Demi is known for sharing her self-care on social media – she plays the harp and enjoys sound baths, plus bubbly real ones. Demi is also into mindfulness and meditation.

Demi boasts 19.9 million Instagram followers.