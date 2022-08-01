Demi Rose approaches dental floss in stringy bikini

Demi Rose wore a tiny string bikini in latest video. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is stunning in what might be her tiniest bikini to date.

The 27-year-old model was captain of her own ship as she steered a yacht across Mykonos waters last weekend, all while taking a moment for some selfie action to show off her swimwear.

Posting just before breaking her month-long Instagram silence, the British beauty filmed her sensational curves close up and proved that she can go even skimpier than Kim Kardashian.

Footage showed Demi showing off her 24-inch waist and bombshell assets as she modeled a stringy and very low-cut white bikini that had very little fabric overall.

Handling the minimal materials like a pro, the Instagram star wowed as she also shared views of the Mediterranean waters, offering no caption but likely doing the trick for her 19.9 million followers.

Demi did tag Vista Yachting for the experience, though.

Demi has seemingly taken a month-long break, but she was back with full force on August 1, posting a jaw-dropping and topless snap from outdoor steps.

Arching her back while in bikini bottoms and pasties, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador wrote, “She’s back,” also tagging herself in Mykonos, Greece.

Demi Rose opens up on eating disorder past

Demi’s post gained over 100,000 likes in under an hour. While Demi has continued to turn heads with her hourglass curves, she’s also opened up on her diet and wellness mentalities.

Referring to her past and eating-disordered self, Demi told Daily Mail, “I had a curvy figure at 16 and wanted to lose a load of weight so I went through a period of getting so skinny and putting myself on a strict diet. I was so unhappy and hated my body.”

Demi, who weighed as little as 80 pounds at her sickest, continued: “One day I woke up and realized I had to get better for myself. I started going to the gym, eating normally, and now I’m so confident with my body.”

Demi Rose loves a superfood and reveals her favorite snack

While stories on Demi’s Instagram have showed sushi, oysters, and airplane food, the star has confirmed what she likes to eat on the regular.

“For breakfast it’s usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood. For dinner I like protein, like fish with vegetables or sushi. Then more nuts. My guilty pleasure is chocolate nuts or salted nuts!” she told The Sun.