Demi Rose looked amazing under the Christmas tree. Pic credit credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Demi Rose put on her holiday best, but she let fans know not to expect her under their tree this year. The Instagram model wore a gorgeous sheer outfit, as she posed in front of her cozy fireplace.

While she did apologize to her followers in advance for her absence, she made sure to give them a memorable picture.

The social media influencer wore a red gown that clung to her curves and was completely see-through.

The dress had a lace floral print with a halter neckline and a backless detail as she posed on her stomach for the steamy photo.

Demi kept the accessories light and wore a few silver rings as her jewelry of choice.

She went for a unique hairstyle and put her hair into a long-braided ponytail with her bangs in a finger wave style.

Her makeup looked gorgeous, featuring a dramatic cat-eye effect with black eyeliner, deep blush, and pink lip gloss.

Demi Rose breaks down her skincare routine

The brunette bombshell is not only known for her Instagram pictures but for her amazing skin as well. She is always seen with a clear complexion, and when interviewing with Heat World she explained how she maintains her flawless skin.

Before modeling, Demi studied beauty therapy, which made her an expert in her own right. She learned to cleanse her face regularly and pay attention to her skincare products.

“I always like to cleanse my face with a natural oil cleanser and with hot water and a flannel,” she confessed. “I love a good face mask too and my favorite is Skin 111’s rose gold mask.”

In addition, Demin never falls asleep with her makeup on, and she always opts for natural skincare products. She also drinks plenty of water.

Demi Rose models a sheer fairy costume

Demi Rose decided to switch up her look and dress up as a fairy in an Instagram post. She posed with a garden view behind her and looked like she was plucked out of a fairytale.

She wore a sheer green minidress that sported vines patterned throughout the ensemble. Under it, she had on a mesh bodysuit to layer the look.

Demi paired the outfit with brown open-toe heels that sported a chunky heel.

The social media influencer ditched her raven tresses for long gorgeous red locks. The hairstyle featured tight waves, two braids along her face, and exaggerated baby hair.

Her makeup looked amazing with thick cat-eye eyeliner and pink lip gloss.