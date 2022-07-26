Demi Moore impresses in plunging ribbed swimsuit

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Moore is stunning in a plunging and ribbed swimsuit as she showcases yet more of her collab with Andie Swim.

The 59-year-old actress has made headlines throughout the month of July as swimsuit-clad photos of her fill the Andie Swim Instagram – last weekend, fans got even more of the Indecent Proposal star as they were encouraged to snap selfies in their new suits for a chance to feature on the label’s social media.

The Sunday photo showed Demi shot against a plain cream backdrop and standing square in front of the camera.

The Charlie’s Angels favorite looked flawless with her super-toned legs and slim waist on show this as she modeled a deep-cut and waffle-like black swimsuit with a thin bust band detail and ribbed fabrics.

Looking glam in statement shades and gold hoop earrings, Demi exuded classic elegance in her cleavage-baring piece, with a caption reading:

“We want to see your Demi Moore x Andie looks! Take a pic in your new suit and tag @demimoore & @andieswim. Our faves will be reposted to our profiles!”

Demi joins the list of famous faces now lending their names to swimwear. 2022 brings model Gigi Hadid joining forces with Frankie’s Bikinis – the popular label has collaborated with model Sofia Richie in the past.

Also retailing swimwear are moguls Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus Kylie Jenner, and singer Jessie James Decker.

Demi Moore brings a little something different with Andie Swim

Noting body insecurities that likely affect a significant proportion of her customers, the A-Lister told People: “For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body.”

She added: “They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”

Demi Moore defies her age at 59, feels ‘more alive’ now

Joining the likes of 57-year-old model Elizabeth Hurley, Demi is one of those faces – she just doesn’t seem to age.

“You hit 59 and you’re already thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to be 60,'” she told People in a separate feature. “When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”