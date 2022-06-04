Demi Moore stuns in tight swimsuit to welcome summer

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Moore is stunning in a clingy swimsuit as she poses with her daughters to usher in summer. The 59-year-old actress and ex to Ashton Kutcher continues to promote NYC-based swimwear brand Andie Swim, one she’s invested in and is now regularly shouts out on social media.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, the A-Lister actress gained over 39,000 likes for a beachy shot featuring daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, and all three ladies were twinning in white.

Demi Moore stuns in swimsuit at 59

The Indecent Proposal star and her brood were photographed in black-and-white amid craggy ocean rocks. Demi was sandwiched between her daughters while showing off her trim frame in a strappy and bow-detail one-piece flashing her cleavage – her daughters, meanwhile, opted for either one-piece or bikini looks.

Demi gazed out ahead while sunlight bounced across her face, writing: “That time of year again! Happy June.” She threw in a sunshine emoji.

Demi invested in Andie Swim back in 2018, this as the brand raised $2 million for a seed round. In 2021, she made headlines for sizzling in the label’s swimwear “red hot summer” style, and it looks like she’s back for more.

Andie Swim boasts 170,000 Instagram followers.

Speaking last year, Moore stressed how important it was to her to ensure her campaigns were a family deal. She told WWD that the “connection has become more crucial than ever.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve been a supporter of Andie from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness,” she added, also stating: “Especially sharing it with my daughters. It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love.”

Demi Moore’s daughters are all in the business

Demi’s daughters are all shared with actor ex Bruce Willis. While Rumer has starred in movies including Sorority Row and The House Bunny, Scout has featured in her dad’s movie Bandit. Tallulah’s credits include The Whole Ten Yards – the 1994-born star is the youngest of Demi’s girls.

Moore has been married three times; first to Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985. In 1987, she and Die Hard actor Bruce tied the knot, divorcing in 2000. The actress wed sitcom star Ashton Kutcher in 2005, with their marriage ending in 2013.