Demi Moore stuns in tight backless swimsuit

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Demi Moore is looking flawless as she stuns in swimwear at 59.

The Indecent Proposal actress has been making swimsuit headlines galore in July. This as the Andie Swim brand she’s invested in drops its latest collab with her.

Demi Moore wows in backless swimsuit at 59

Andie Swim updated its Instagram two days ago with a gorgeous snap of Demi looking classy and beautiful.

The ex to Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis posed close up, in profile, and gazing ahead as she modeled a classic-cut and low-back black swimsuit that perfectly flattered her fit frame.

Adding in chic hoop earrings in gold, the A-Lister wore her dark locks down and parted in the middle – discreet makeup accentuated her high cheekbones, with a matte lip completing the look.

“Can someone pinch us already?! Working on this collection with @demimoore for the past year has been an absolute dream. We hope you’re loving it,” a caption read.

Demi joins the list of celebrities going collab on the swimwear front as 2022 also brings supermodel Gigi Hadid joining forces with popular brand Frankie’s Bikinis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi Moore says her swimwear isn’t about showing skin

Noting that bikinis these days are definitely more flesh than fabric, Demi revealed, “So much of what I’ve seen in the last couple of years was just less and less fabric. Like how much can we show? Sometimes it leaves nothing to the imagination.”

Per Vogue, Moore added, “There are still some of those pieces, albeit a bit more subtle versions, including the actor’s all-time favorite style. I personally do tend to love a very simple triangle bikini.”

Demi also decided to tap into past decades, drawing from the 1930s-1960s in this collection.

“There was something for me about exploring the idea of what is sexy and sweet and empowering that doesn’t necessarily show everything, that is a great fit, that feels comfortable,” she added.

Promos for Andie Swim have also brought in Demi’s three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. In 2018, Demi dug deep to invest in Andie Swim as part of a $2 million seed round.

She’s also been promoting the merch over on her own Instagram, followed by 2.9 million. “As a supporter, investor, and long-time fan of @AndieSwim, I couldn’t have been more thrilled when founder @MelanieTravis asked me to co-design this collection. Creating these pieces was so much fun and I hope you love them as much as we loved making them!” she wrote five days ago.