Demi Moore stuns in plunging swimsuit on a windy day

Actress Demi Moore flaunts a youthful glow in form-fitting swimwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Demi Moore blew fans away as she stunned in a plunging swimsuit and with the wind blowing through her hair last week.

The 59-year-old actress continues to make headlines for joining forces with Andie Swim for a swimwear collab – alongside designing pieces for the label, Demi was an early investor in the brand, this as part of a $2 million seed round.

Proving she can rock swimwear like the 20-somethings, the Indecent Proposal star wowed in a firework-print one-piece while outdoors – the photo was posted to the Andie Swim Instagram for the label’s 180,000+ followers.

The shot showed the ex to Bruce Willis seated on a wooden table strewn with a white towel. Backed by waters and rocks, the brunette showed off her slender frame, and age-defying looks – Demi highlighted her assets tastefully in the black-print swimsuit, also wearing her long locks down and past her waist.

Demi added in chic gold hoop earrings to accessorize her look, with a caption introducing a swim piece with a fancy name.

“Meet The Tropez 💗 Revealing and refined, The Tropez One Piece offers medium coverage with an adjustable band and back closure,” Andie Swim wrote.

Plenty more shots have this month promoted Demi’s collab – the range draws on old-fashioned styles and, per Demi, comes with old-fashioned values backing it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi Moore wasn’t keen on tiny swimsuit trends

“I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamor of, in my perception, of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them and how you can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin,” the actress told People.

“The idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal,” she added.

Demi Moore wows in bikini at 59

Snaps of Demi in skimpier looks have also been shared.

On July 15, Andie Swim posted a photo of the star lying back on a boat and sunbathing while in a black bikini. “Meet our new Luxe Flat fabric, which is exclusive to Demi Moore x Andie! Sourced directly from Italy, this ultra-compressive, ultra-soft, matte fabric feels as luxurious as it looks – with all the same traits you love about our classic Flat fabric (like UPF coverage & chlorine resistance!),” a caption read.