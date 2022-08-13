Demi Moore stuns in plunging swimsuit from sailboat

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Demi Moore is looking flawless as she stuns in a classy black swimsuit at the age of 59.

The Charlie’s Angels actress has this year joined the slew of celebrities joining forces with swimwear brands – while Demi was already an investor in Andie Swim prior to the global pandemic, she had yet to bring a collab.

In new photos shared to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, Demi posed from a sailboat while modeling an understated bathing suit from her collection, one showing off her trim waist and toned legs, plus her slim shoulders.

The ex to Bruce Willis opened in a low-key home selfie as she lay back on a red couch while cuddling her dog. The star’s pooch was all cozied up to her chest as she showed off hints of her waffle fabric swimwear, but the real showoff came with a swipe right.

In the second photo, Demi posed looking like a total bombshell as she clasped the boat’s sail with one hand while showcasing her sizzling physique in her low-cut and banded one-piece, also going for a slight Baywatch pose as she placed one hand to her head. Demi’s hair blowing in the breeze added even more atmosphere.

“Meet Pilaf’s favorite swimsuit – the Tropez in Crochet,” a caption read.

Demi Moore has been featured on Andie Swim’s social media

Swimwear snaps featuring Demi have also been filling the Andie Swim Instagram, followed by 190,000. In early August, the label shared the same photo as it got fans stocking their carts, writing: “Loving The Tropez ✨💗 Get this stylish classic from Demi Moore x Andie now!”

Demi has revealed that her collection is inspired by retro looks from the 1930s to 1960s. She’s also revealed that she prefers eras when swimwear was a little less skimpy. Based on the brand’s popularity, fans seem all for the high-waisted bottoms and fuller-coverage tops that make a change from the likes of SKIMS.

Demi Moore shows off more from her swimwear collab

In July, Andie Swim shared a windswept and casual shot of Demi outdoors and modeling a plunging swimsuit covered in firework prints.

“Meet The Tropez 💗 Revealing and refined, The Tropez One Piece offers medium coverage with an adjustable band and back closure,” the brand wrote.

Demi joins celebrities including model Sofia Richie and supermodel Gigi Hadid in delivering swimwear collabs. Meanwhile, stars including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus Jessie James Decker, retail their own swimwear via their clothing brands.