Demi Moore looks as good as ever as she approaches her 60th birthday in November.

The actress and ex-wife of Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher looks stunning in virtually anything she wears.

While Demi isn’t currently showing off her Andie Swim pieces, she did prove that she’s ready for fall with the bright orange jacket she showed off.

In the first shot, Demi showed off a nearly bare-faced look as she wore the jacket’s hood over her head. Her long dark brown locks were visible, and her selfie game was on point.

The second slide is where things heat up.

Demi showed a full-length selfie in her bathroom mirror featuring the orange jacket and very little else.

Demi Moore shows off toned legs in nothing but a jacket

On Instagram, Demi shared two photos of the bright orange jacket just in time for fall.

She captioned the post, “Living in my new jacket from the Glenda Bailey x @PeruvianConnection collab 🧡”

She looked slyly at the mirror while taking the selfie, giving just enough to send out sultry vibes.

Demi spent the summer showing off her gorgeous bikini body, and now, she is working on a way to incorporate that into her fall look.

At almost 60, Demi is still sending pulses racing.

Demi Moore and her Andie Swim collection

Over the summer, Demi Moore wasn’t shy about showing off all her gorgeous pieces from her collaboration with Andie Swim.

She was often featured on their page and made sure to share shots of her own to help promote sales.

Aside from bikinis and swimsuits, Demi keeps her Instagram feed full of gorgeous views from places she’s been, things she loves, and family.

Demi shared the news of her collab over the summer. It was a big deal for the actress and the company, conveying that confidence is key.

She has had a very successful career; these days, traveling in tropical locations and wearing bikinis has become her go-to.

With fall here, the swimsuit action will likely scale back, but the full-length selfie reveals Demi isn’t done showing off the body she worked hard to keep.

As her 60th birthday approaches, Demi has shown no signs of slowing down. She continues to stun followers with her gorgeous looks and fit physique, even if it is just her legs in a mirror selfie.