Demi Moore stuns in bikinis for cheeky stretch to show off new collection

Demi Moore continued her social media domination as she shared more sizzling pics of herself in some sexy swimwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ByronPurvis/Admedia



Demi Moore continued her social media hot-streak, hopping on Instagram again to share more stunning snaps of herself in some summer-worthy swimwear as she continued to promote her new collection with Andie Swim.

Following a sensational one-shot post in which the 59-year-old actress spread her legs wide while wearing a tan-and-brown two-piece, Demi ensured that the population would enter the weekend with her name on their minds.

Demi stretched back and showed some booty in a series of swimwear attire

Getting things started in a new take on the classic black one-piece swimsuit, Demi was smoking hot as she casually leaned against a tree while wearing an all-black two-piece that consisted of a tank-top-style upper portion and regular bikini bottoms.

Keeping her jet-black hair sleek and down for the snap, Demi gave a flirty smile for the camera while stretching one arm upwards to grab hold of a tree branch above her.

For her second shot, Demi took her itty bitty bikini to the next level as she playfully held onto the ropes of a boat while stretching her body out over the open ocean water, her legs looking lean and her abs nearly as flat as the boards on the ship deck.

Snap number three displayed Demi’s cheekier side, with the actress and ex-wife of acting great Bruce Willis posing with her backside towards the lens while donning a different black bikini.

Showing off plenty of skin in the new two-piece ensemble, Demi turned her head to give a coy smile for the photographer while sharing peeks of her booty underneath the frilly bottoms as the top curved nicely around her shoulder and upper torso.

Demi also rocked an animal print bikini

The fourth and final shot put Demi back on the boat, this time showing her standing next to the helm as she stood tall and lanky on the ship’s deck.

Wearing an animal-print bikini that made a halter wrap around her neck and covered her thighs with a fun, skirted bottom, Demi kept her makeup to a minimum and popped on some small gold hoops for added effect.

Demi captioned the series with a plug for her swim collection with Andie Swim, saying, “As a supporter, investor, and long-time fan of [Andie Swim], I couldn’t have been more thrilled when founder [Melanie Travis] asked me to co-design this collection.”

“Creating these pieces was so much fun and I hope you love them as much as we loved making them!” she added.