Demi Moore stuns in bikini with big invitation

Demi Moore is looking red hot in a skimpy bikini while lounging around poolside – with an invite.

The legendary actress and ex to both Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis made headlines ahead of the weekend as the Andie Swim brand she’s invested in promoted new merch. Of course, Demi has been modeling her own designs.

Demi Moore wows in bikini at 59 years old

Photos posted over the weekend and on the Andie Swim Instagram showed Demi modeling her new collab and showing off her ageless good looks.

The Indecent Proposal star was snapped on her back, poolside, and trailing one arm over the water while in a patterned and fun bikini in demure brown and gold.

Going for a maxi boy shorts style with a girly frilly hem, the brunette showcased her fierce abs and toned legs while gazing at the camera and backed by a lawn, also wearing discreet gold bracelets for a low-key finish.

“Dive into Demi Moore X Andie 🏊‍♀️ Fall in love with our brand new collab that’s been a year in the making. Link in bio!” a caption read.

Andie Swim boasts over 180,000 Instagram followers. It’s also not the only cult swimwear brand getting in on celebrity collabs. Supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C line has just joined forces with activewear brand Alo Yoga. Model Gigi Hadid this year released her collab with popular label Frankie’s Bikinis.

Demi’s collab offers pieces ranging in price from $75 to $155.

“For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body,” Charlie’s Angels star told People. “They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”

Demi Moore going ‘feminine’ and ‘flirty’ with new swim collection

Continuing, Moore revealed: “The fabrics are a little bit elevated. Some of the swimsuits are lined in the power mesh that’s meant to sort of hold a woman in a little bit more and make her feel secure. There is a feminine, sweet, flirty whimsical vibe that carries through throughout the entire collection.”

Demi has also been promoting the 10-piece collab on her own Instagram, followed by 2.9 million. Her account is followed by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus, and Paris Hilton.