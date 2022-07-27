Demi Moore stuns dripping wet in white swimsuit

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Moore couldn’t have looked better as she updated her social media in white swimwear and from a pool this week.

The Charlie’s Angels star, 59, has been busy promoting her new Andie Swim collab this month, bringing fans stylish and retro swimwear looks that embrace trends from the 1930s to the 1960s.

Looking flawless in her Tuesday share, Demi wowed while enjoying a refreshing pool dip, also modeling a backless and plunging bathing suit that flaunted her phenomenal figure.

Posting for her 2.9 million followers, the ex of Ashton Kutcher wowed as she opened with an ethereal and ballerina-like pose while waist-deep in pool waters.

Going graceful as she waved her arms around, Demi highlighted her slim shoulders and cleavage in her v-cut swimwear, wearing discreet earrings, and her dark locks up in a bun.

A swipe right brought more action as the actress splashed around and got soaked, although it turned more demure in further photos as Demi sat at the pool’s edge and gazed ahead before flaunting her figure while resting on her back.

Addressing fans, the A-Lister wrote: “Cooling off in The Tropez suit @andie swim.”

Demi Moore not ‘defined’ by numbers as she approaches 60

Demi, who looks closer to 45, has opened up about her age as she eyes up her 60th birthday.

“Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you’re already thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to be 60.’ It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever,” she told People.

Reacting to being called an “icon,” the mom of three continued: “I feel flattered and a bit like, that doesn’t feel like me, but I like it. To me, what an icon has always signified is somebody who’s paved a way and marked something that has moved people or had impact that has been positive.”

Demi Moore wows in bikini for Andie Swim

Also turning heads this month has been a snap of Demi posing from a balcony as she modeled a high-waisted black bikini. “Hey Crochet 😉 This stunning fabric elevates any style with a touch of elegant coastal flair,” Andie Swim wrote as it shared the photo to its Instagram.

Demi was an early investor in the brand, throwing in her cash as part of a $2 million seed round ahead of the pandemic.