Demi Moore stretches in swimsuit for ‘fireworks’

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Moore is stunning in a figure-hugging swimsuit at 59 and has big news.

The Indecent Proposal star has been busy promoting her swimwear collab with Andie Swim this month – she’s done more than just design, though, proving an early investor in the brand as part of a $2 million seed stage a few years ago.

Demi Moore stuns in swimsuit stretch at 59

A photo shared to the Andie Swim Instagram last weekend showed Demi in a ’40s-style tight white swimsuit covered in firework prints.

Stretching her arms up above her head as she posed outdoors by large windows and painted shutters, the brunette sizzled with zen energy as she gazed ahead, showing off her toned arms, slender shoulders, and curves.

Demi added in discreet gold earrings as she wore her hair down, also rocking a low-key face of makeup with cheekbone-enhancing blush.

“Bring on the fireworks 🎆 Sourced directly from Italy, this exclusive, captivating pattern is inspired by one of Demi’s very own vintage treasures,” the caption read.

Andie Swim’s Instagram is now littered with stunning shots of the ex to Bruce Willis, who has opened up on wanting her collab to channel a few old-fashioned values. Admitting that she feels today’s bikini trends are way too skimpy, Demi confirmed she’d embraced more cover from past decades, particularly the 1930s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.

Demi Moore ain’t digging today’s itty-bitty bikinis

“I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamor of, in my perception, of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them and how you can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin,” Moore told People. “So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal.”

Despite being worshipped for her looks, Demi also revealed sometimes having low self-esteem, adding, “I probably fit into the category that has not been the most confident about my body. And I think that part of even doing a [swimwear] shoot, no matter what, it is extremely vulnerable.”

Anyone preferring the skimpy gen-z look can hit up model Gigi Hadid’s collab with Frankie’s Bikinis.