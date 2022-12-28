Demi Moore shows off flexibility for the ‘magic of Christmas’

Demi Moore was in the Christmas spirit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Demi Moore got into the Christmas spirit this year.

The grandma-to-be showed off her excitement, surrounded by neatly wrapped gifts.

She also did a high kick to show off her impressive flexibility in the carousel of photos shared on social media.

The raven-haired beauty is known for her toned body and fit physique, often donning swimsuits from her collab with Andie Swim.

Among all of the present action, were gorgeous snowy views behind Demi. And, as if all of the wrapped gifts weren’t enough, there were three Christmas trees in the photos.

Demi captioned the post, “The magic of Christmas. The joy of giving!”

Demi Moore will be a grandma

Earlier this month, Demi Moore announced she would be a grandma in 2023.

She shared a carousel of photos, which included showing off Rumer Willis and her growing baby bump.

It was exciting news, and she couldn’t wait to tell her 3.2 million followers.

Demi captioned the announcement, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱”

Demi Moore collabs with Andie Swim

Demi Moore is 60, but you wouldn’t know any better just by looking at her.

Over the summer, she had no qualms about showing off her toned body in swimwear she collaborated on with Andie Swim. The pieces are different, and there are bikinis and one-piece suits for those who prefer to show less skin.

The two-piece suits run about $150 for both the top and bottom and the one-piece suits ring in around $145. There are also multiple color options available for some of the designs.

Demi believes in the collab and the brand so much that she was often photographed wearing a suit she designed. As summer faded away, the raven-haired beauty made sure to get in one last swimsuit photo, showcasing her toned body.

She wrote, “Tomorrow may be the first day of Fall, but summer is a mindset ♥️ @andieswim.”

As far as dieting goes, Demi doesn’t hold strict to one thing. In her memoir, she revealed how diet and exercise played a role in becoming obsessed with staying thin. She has been known as an international sex symbol and played several parts in the 80s and 90s that kept her in little clothing.

Now, Demi makes more sensible choices and eats when she’s hungry. She eliminated sugar and processed foods, relying on protein and whole foods to nourish her body.