Demi Moore was radiant in a black minidress for a pre-Oscars party and seemed ready for a spectacular night out.

The black dress featured shiny embellishments throughout the design that beautifully reflected the light and added pops of color to her look.

Demi paired the dress with tall and shiny black heels, which added height and complemented her long legs.

The actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings, adding an extra elegance to the ensemble.

Demi’s long and luscious brown hair was the star of the show, as it reached all the way past her hips in a perfect waterfall.

Her makeup was lovely, with bright and glossy lips, rosy blush, and mascara that brought out her beautiful eyes.

She worked her angles with several poses, to show off every side of the gorgeous pre-party outfit.

The Hollywood star captioned her post, “Saying yes to a night out! CAA pre-Oscars party.”

The post was flooded with over 190,000 likes in less than 24 hours and with thousands of comments.

Demi also posted the gorgeous outfit on her Instagram Story.

Demi Moore is a successful actress in addition to being a mother, and she attended the Versace Fashion with her daughter, Rumer Willis, 34.

Both artists looked fantastic with matching peacoats that they wore over stylish ensembles.

Demi sported a sheer dress shirt with a black skirt, and Rumer wore a black minidress with a scoop neckline.

Their hair was styled differently, as Rumer rocked her bright blonde curls and Demi let her long brunette locks cascade over her shoulders.

Their similarities were made clear through their beautiful features, which were enhanced with a bit of makeup.

Demi captioned her post, “Mother daughter date at @versave last night. Congrats on a beautiful show @donatella_versace!” It received well over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments poured in.

Demi Moore’s skincare secrets

Demi has seemingly defied the passage of time, as the 60-year-old beauty is constantly stunning, and she looks maybe half her age.

Demi shared some of her best beauty secrets, and they’re definitely worth taking notes on. According to Women’s Health, one tip from Demi is to use moisturizer. She always makes sure to apply moisturizer on her face, but also on her neck and chest.

She is also a huge advocate for facials and has credited her facials as a part of the reason she has such a wonderful complexion and glow.

Diet is also important to skincare, and Demi notably doesn’t drink alcohol. This decision was needed to help Demi maintain her sobriety, but it has also had wonderful benefits for her skin.