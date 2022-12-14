Demi Moore shares sweet family photo featuring Bruce Willis, his wife Emma, and all their kids

Demi Moore had the internet reeling with joy when she shared a heartwarming snap of her with Bruce Willis, his wife Emma, and all their children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Demi Moore got into the holiday spirit in a big way as she shared a rare glimpse of her blended family.

The Andie Swim designer, who often shares stunning snaps of herself modeling the company’s items, got herself and her fans into the Christmas mood when she shared a series of heartwarming snaps featuring her with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, along with his current wife Emma Heming, and all five of their collective children.

Bruce and Demi share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, together, while Bruce and Emma went on to have two daughters of their own; Mabel, age 10, and Evelyn, age 8.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” the Ghost actress captioned the sweet post, which featured a pic of the entire family.

Demi could be seen beaming from ear to ear as she gave a little squeeze around Bruce’s middle while Emma leaned into Demi on her other side.

Bruce looked thrilled to have his entire family together as he stood tall while holding onto Demi’s tiny pooch Pilaf.

Scout snuggled close to her dad and smiled at the camera while Tallulah grinned at her sister and Rumer posed next to her younger half-sisters.

Demi Moore shares heartwarming pics of Bruce Willis

The photo series comes nine months after Emma shared the news that Bruce was diagnosed with the memory-affecting disease aphasia and would no longer be acting.

Demi and her and Bruce’s three kids have appeared to be supportive of the Die Hard actor since the diagnosis was revealed, with Rumer sharing a nostalgic throwback pic of her as a young child getting cuddles with her dad.

With her recent post, Demi has appeared to confirm that she, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah continue to be there for Emma and her children during what has likely been a difficult adjustment period for the model.

The family love was palpable in Demi’s next two shots, the first of which looked to be taken personally by Demi and showed Emma and Bruce sitting at a table while looking at someone off camera and holding hands.

The next pic sweetly showed Demi leaning in close to Tallulah, who gripped her dad’s arms as he grinned at the lens with Pilaf in his hands again.

Bruce Willis’ Razzie award rescinded following aphasia diagnosis

While Demi, Emma, and their five collective children with Bruce find their own ways to support the actor in his new future, other agencies have taken up the call to give the actor some slack following his diagnosis.

In April, Monsters and Critics reported that the co-founders of the infamous Golden Raspberry Awards (or Razzies as they are better known) had decided to take back the Razzie award for Worst Performance, which was given to Bruce for his film Cosmic Sin.

Bruce had been given his own category at the Razzies, with the actor having been nominated a whopping eight times for his various performances in 2021.

Co-founders Mo Murphy and John Wilson released a joint statement following rescinding Bruce’s Razzie, saying, “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”