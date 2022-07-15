Demi Moore offers rear view in bikini from balcony

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Moore is captivating fans with a rear-view bikini shot as she stuns at 59.

The Indecent Proposal actress has been making major swimwear headlines in July as she debuts her Andie Swim collab. Demi was an early investor in the brand prior to the pandemic as it raised a $2 million seed round.

A new photo is showing the ex to Bruce Willis looking flawless in the swimwear she designed – in particular, promoting the unique “double-lined Crochet fabric” on offer.

Snapped outdoors and overlooking an ocean view and shrubbery, Demi posed from a white-painted balcony area as she flaunted her fabulous figure.

Going strappy and cheeky, the brunette showed off her toned legs and slim back in a classic-cut two-piece, going ribbed and comfy in the pool-ready look and sending fans a gorgeous smile as she turned her head to face the camera.

Demi wore her long dark locks down to her waist. Meanwhile, Andie Swim wrote: “Our new double-lined Crochet fabric gives all the functionality you want, with the elegant coastal flair you never knew you needed.”

Demi’s range draws on retro looks championed during the 1930s-1960s. In fact, the star has opened up to confirm she doesn’t dig today’s itty-bitty bikini trends and has chosen pieces that show a little less skin to form her range. Earlier this week, Demi posed looking fabulous as she sunbathed poolside and showed off a swankily-named Monaco two-piece.

Demi Moore stuns with poolside bikini shot

“Elegance, anyone? Swim sweetly in The Monaco Top & Bottom,” a caption read as Demi modeled a boy shorts swim look in dark prints.

“For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body,” the Charlie’s Angels star told People. “They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”

Demi Moore strikes a balance with mission goal

Continuing as she outlined her designer mindset, Demi added: “The workmanship that went into the vintage suits is extraordinary. And some of them, you can’t actually believe are swimwear.”

She continued, “So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal.”