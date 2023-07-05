Demi Moore jumps in bikini with a summer reminder

Actress and model Demi Moore wants you to have a safe summer and a good Fourth of July.

Although the holiday is now over, her reminder is still important: “Don’t forget your SPF.”

She shared this important reminder with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, sharing a few photos for the occasion as well.

In the first photo, Demi smiled for a selfie with her adorable pup, Pilad, who appeared to be shielding her own eyes from the sun.

Demi wore a patterned blue string bikini and had on a matching necklace, along with some nice shades.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her long dark hair fell in natural waves to the side as she posed for the selfie.

In the second slide, Demi stretched out on a cushion on the ground, Pilaf still at her side, and gave a slight model pout to the camera.

The third and final slide was a video rather than a picture, where Demi was seen bounding on a type of floating trampoline in the water.

She looked youthful as ever as she clearly enjoyed herself, though this time, Pilaf was kept out of the shot.

Demi Moore stays fit in her 60s

Demi has had a long life of working out with her career, but it seems she has finally found the perfect workout routine that works for her now that she’s 60.

Demi loves is dancing, and she often does a low-impact mirror workout that includes dance for cardio.

She has an incredible plank and squats, which can be seen in the Instagram post below.

Demi has taken time off from working out in the past to give her body a break, but it’s clear that between her current workouts and vegan diet, she’s still putting in the work!

Demi Moore models Dior

When it comes to modeling and style, Demi can pull off any look, whether it’s from a men’s line or a women’s line.

Last month, she proved that she could win hearts over in a Dior men’s look, and put on her best modeling skills to make her point.

Brad Goreski shared the look, writing, “Demi in Dior Men wearing a custom look from the Spring 24 collection by @mrkimjones. Pilaf is wearing a custom bow from the same collection. Congrats on your 5th anniversary at Dior Men KIM!”

That’s right, even the little dog Pilaf was in a designer look for the occasion.

Whether she’s wearing a suit or a bikini, Demi looks absolutely incredible and ageless no matter what!