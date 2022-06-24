Demi Moore in tight bikini goes ‘full throttle’

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Demi Moore is turning heads in a tight and plunging bikini as she delights her Instagram followers with a little throwback action.

The 59-year-old actress and ex to both Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher updated her account on Thursday with footage from her 2003 role in the movie Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Demi Moore wows in beachy bikini throwback

Sharing a clip from the movie, Demi was seen emerging from ocean waters with a surfboard as she flaunted her bombshell bikini body, here showing off her super-toned abs and legs as she heated things up further by getting into a red sports vehicle.

Throwing out major 2000s vibes, the video showed Demi in full surfer girl mode, with a mean attitude also manifesting as she was seen aggressively driving the car off.

In a caption for her 2.9 million followers, the star wrote:

“Full throttle. #TBT.”

The Indecent Proposal actress has been making plenty of swimwear headlines of late, and without the #throwback. Demi is heavily involved in promo for the Andie Swim brand she’s invested in, one also bringing shoots with daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. On June 1, all four ladies stunned in a campaign for the swimwear label while in matching white bikinis and swimsuits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi has opened up on the pressures of looking red-carpet-ready in Hollywood. In her memoir, Inside Out, she recalled her body image issues after welcoming her daughter Scout.

Demi Moore opens up on exercise addiction

“I didn’t feel like I could stop exercising,” she wrote, per People. “It was my job to fit into that unforgiving military uniform I’d be wearing in two months in A Few Good Men. Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with workout out that would consume me over the next five years. I dared never let up.” Another movie, another round of pressure.

“I would be on display again, and all I could think about was my body, my body, my body. I doubled down on my already over-the-top exercise routine. I cut out carbs, I ran and I biked and I worked out on every machine imaginable,” Demi added of her anguish in the run-up to move Indecent Proposal.

Demi’s throwback has clocked over 500,000 views. The star’s Instagram is followed by celebrities, including Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, socialite Paris Hilton, plus pop star Miley Cyrus. Talk show queen Kelly Ripa and model Elizabeth Hurley also keep tabs on her.