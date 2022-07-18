Demi Moore in string bikini waves from a boat

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Demi Moore is stunning in a black string bikini as she flaunts her killer figure at 59.

The Indecent Proposal star shared a massive swimwear gallery on her Instagram last weekend to show off designs from her latest collab with Andie Swim.

Photos showed the ex to Bruce Willis looking flawless as she opened waving from a boat and in the tiniest of two pieces, also wearing a black shirt worn off-the-shoulder, plus chic gold earrings.

Demi, an early investor in a $2 million seed round for Andie Swim, thrilled fans all over again as they swiped – the second photo showed her kicking back from an outdoor pool in a plunging white one-piece.

The Charlie’s Angels star also modeled a ribbed white bikini as she went cheeky for a balcony pose, wrapping up her four images in a low-cut and printed bathing suit with a horizontal chest band.

“Second drop is here!” a caption read, continuing: “All styles in my collab with @andieswim are available to shop now.”

Demi Moore stuns in tight swimsuit to promote collab

Shortly before the weekend and posting for her 2.9 million followers, Demi wowed in a 1940s-style swim look, showing off her slender figure as she posed in a classic black one-piece.

“As a supporter, investor, and long-time fan of @AndieSwim, I couldn’t have been more thrilled when founder @MelanieTravis asked me to co-design this collection. Creating these pieces was so much fun and I hope you love them as much as we loved making them!” she wrote.

Demi Moore says cover up more with swimwear

Demi has put a lot of thought into her collab, some of which is anti-today’s swimwear. Speaking to People, the brunette revealed she isn’t too fond of the 2020s skimpy swimwear trend, stating:

“I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamor of, in my perception, of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them and how you can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin.”

“So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal,” Moore added.