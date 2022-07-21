Demi Moore in string bikini sunbathes on a boat

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Demi Moore is looking sensational as she sunbathes bikini-clad from a boat.

The 59-year-old actress continues to make headlines for proving you don’t need to be a 20-something to drop a successful swimwear collab – Demi has released her own swimwear line with Andie Swim, a brand she invested in before the pandemic and as part of a $2 million seed round.

Andie Swim, followed by over 180,000 on Instagram, updated its account last week to showcase one of Demi’s designs.

The Indecent Proposal star, who has openly stated that her pieces are designed to go against the itty-bitty bikini trends of the 2020s, had modeled one of her more revealing pieces.

Lying on her back and from the deck of a wooden boat, the ex to Ashton Kutcher stunned looking ageless as ever while flaunting her slim figure in a stringy black bikini.

Going for a skimpy finish as she highlighted her toned stomach and trim waistline, the brunette lay back with closed eyes, resting one arm behind her head and the other on the edge of the boat.

Demi Moore’s swimwear collab offers extra perks

In a caption mentioning the swimwear’s unique properties, Andie Swim wrote: “Meet our new Luxe Flat fabric, which is exclusive to Demi Moore x Andie! Sourced directly from Italy, this ultra-compressive, ultra-soft, matte fabric feels as luxurious as it looks – with all the same traits you love about our classic Flat fabric (like UPF coverage & chlorine resistance!”

Just yesterday, Andie Swim updated with a new shot of Demi – the star posed all hair blowing in the wind and in a plunging firework-print swimsuit – “Meet the Tropez,” the brand wrote, seemingly drawing on the French Riviera’s swanky St.Tropez destination for a name.

Demi Moore’s collab designed for female confidence

Detailing her mindset to People amid the collab’s release, Demi stated:

“For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body,” adding, “They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”

Also dropping swimwear collabs this year are supermodel Gigi Hadid with Frankie’s Bikini, plus French model Thylane Blondeau via Etam.