Demi Moore in plunging swimwear leans back for busty show-off

Demi Moore continued her swimwear domination as she posed in a variety of sexy one-pieces that showed off her back and legs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ByronPurvis/Admedia

Demi Moore sizzled once more in a variety of sensual swimwear as she continued to work it for the camera in her latest campaign for Andie Swim.

Shared by the company on their Instagram page, Demi proved again that age is just a number as she displayed her toned, nearly-60-year-old physique in sizzling one-pieces.

Demi could first be seen standing on a boat, grasping the side of the sail as she leaned backward and shielded her eyes from the glaring sun.

A plunging black swimsuit adorned her lithe body, allowing her chest area to go on a near-total display with just her bust areas covered.

The actress’ long legs looked to go on for days as the suit capped off in a hip-high arc.

In the third shot, Demi wowed in a short video clip that gave fans a view of her preparations behind the scenes, her famously-long hair blowing in the sea breeze as she pushed her torso out with a backward balcony lean.

Rocking the same style suit that she wore in the first pic, Demi offered followers a glimpse of her sexy back, with the ex-wife of Bruce Willis revealing a glimpse of the one-piece’s practically backless design.

Demi Moore impresses in multiple bikinis

As the actress continues to let followers in on her latest swimwear attire up for grabs online, Demi has left plenty of other evidence out there for viewers to enjoy as they wait for her next installment of skimpy wear posts.

In June, Demi sizzled in a tight black bikini for a little throwback action, posting a snippet of herself in all of her two-piece glory as she reminded fans of her appearance in the 2003 film Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Later in the summer, Demi wowed in another Andie Swim ensemble, looking beach-ready in a splashy two-piece with a bold, black firework burst design emblazoned across both the top and bottom.

Demi Moore isolates with ex-husband Bruce Willis

Back in May of 2020, Demi made headlines for a reason other than for flaunting her figure after it was revealed that she and her ex-hubby Bruce Willis had spent two months isolating together at the onset of the pandemic.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the now-retired Die Hard actor had been forced to stay apart from his current wife, Emma Heming, as he, Demi, and their three daughters stayed under the same roof for quarantine.

While Emma and her and Bruce’s two daughters Mabel and Evelyn were initially supposed to fly to Idaho to join Bruce, an accidental needle poke in one of the girls’ feet and stricter travel restrictions forced them to remain apart longer than desired.

Bruce and Emma have been married since 2009 and the actor’s wife is currently caring for him after his aphasia diagnosis.