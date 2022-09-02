Demi Moore in black bikini lounges in ‘paradise’

Demi Moore worked in some sun-soaking ahead of the long weekend while rocking a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Demi Moore welcomed the holiday weekend a little early as she worked in some bikini time while getting in a sun-soaking session.

The actress, who will turn 60 this November, took to her Instagram page for her first swimsuit snap in over a week, undoubtedly leaving her fans in a frenzy as they likely ogled over her latest skin-baring shot.

Often seen sporting a variety of fun and flirty one-pieces and bikinis for her collab with Andie Swim, Demi made sure to get in her own relaxation time away while still reminding followers about the swimsuit line.

Looking to be enjoying time possibly abroad while rocking a black two-piece from the brand, Demi seemed to revel in her skimpy wear as she sprawled out on a blow-up raft to catch some rays.

Captured in two simple, but eye-catching, pics, Demi looked as slim and trim as ever while leaning back on the flotation device and bending her knees up to reveal legs for days.

In the second photo, Demi ensured fans got a view of her entire body as she lay flat on her back, tilting one knee up off the raft slightly while giving her torso a bit of a twist to share a brilliant smile at the lens.

Demi captioned the radiant pics with, “Paradise found” before tagging Andie Swim.

While Demi’s film hey-day largely occurred in the ’90s and early 2000s, the star, formerly married to actor Bruce Willis, has continued to hold onto her more-than-fifteen-minutes of fame by keeping up her acting chops while dabbling in the swim line on the side.

As the actress approaches a new decade of life, Demi opened up recently about how she feels to be leaving her 50s behind.

Demi Moore feels ‘liberated’ as she nears 60

Speaking with People this year for an exclusive interview, Demi talked about breaking the stereotypes that often go with women aging.

“It’s changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older,” Demi said. “We don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy.”

“Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience,” she continued, adding that it felt “liberating” to simply accept that she was going to turn 60 soon.

“When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever,” Demi told the magazine.

While the leggy stunner seems to be taking her aging in stride, Demi has only helped fans continue to disbelieve that she is not at least twenty years younger as she keeps up her impressive Instagram posing.

Demi Moore stuns in a stringy bikini

Ringing in the middle of August with a bang, Demi got back to her bikini sharing as she casually dropped another sizzling post to her social media page.

With a simple one-pic capture, Demi appeared to be chilling on a boat with a gorgeous ocean and rock backdrop behind her.

Sporting a hot-pink two-piece, Demi said she was working on “Soaking up summer” as she leaned into the vessel’s supporting frame, placing one hand against her hip while the other rested on her hair.

As Demi continues to maintain her active Instagram account, fans of the actress will surely keep looking forward to whatever new snaps she chooses to share with them.