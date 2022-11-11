Demi Moore in birthday bikini celebrates 60

Demi Moore celebrates her special day along the ocean. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Adam Nemser

Demi Moore looked more gorgeous than ever as she was captured enjoying her time on a beautiful white boat.

The highly successful actress has made quite a name for herself over the years as she’s become a well-respected figure in the industry.

With over decades of experience, Demi has surely seen and done it all.

However, in a recent post, Demi celebrated a new special milestone that she shared with her fans.

The memorable moment was reposted by Demi on her Instagram Story as it was shared with her 3.1 million followers.

The gorgeous actress posed in a bikini as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

Demi Moore ages like fine wine

The Instagram repost might have been a shock to some as Demi shared the news of her turning 60 years old, yet her appearance has never reflected the number associated with her age.

The post was originally shared by florist and friend, Eric Buterbaugh who shared it in his Story. Demi then kindly reposted it, as it was certainly a picturesque shot.

The 60-year-old beauty sported a beautiful white and black striped bikini set.

The top of the bikini was a classic fit as the thin spaghetti straps wrapped up around her neck while it gave her the support she needed.

The matching bikini bottoms were a low-rise design that fell right below her hips. The matching bikini set looked stellar on the actress as she highlighted her slender physique.

She added a pair of round sunglasses to the mix as she smiled and laughed for the shot while she held her hair behind her head.

Pic credit: @demimoore/Instagram

Demi stood at the head of the boast as she jumped up on the white boat cushions while the beautiful blues of the sky and ocean painted a pretty scene in the background.

Demi Moore lands a lead role in Please Baby Please

In another recent post, Demi shared some exciting news as she exclaimed that her new drama film, Please Baby Please was in theaters.

She wrote, “Becoming Maureen 💋 Please Baby Please is out in theaters NOW! Link in stories to find showtimes near you.”

In the picture, she wore a silky red, low-cut top and styled it with a silky cheetah-printed scarf that was wrapped around her head.

She completed her Maureen look by wearing a fresh set of red nails and coordinating them with a bold and bright red lip.

Fans were certainly surprised yet incredibly happy to see Demi back on the big screen as the post received 28k hearts and over 400 comments.