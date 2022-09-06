Demi Moore in bikinis ‘soaks up last days of summer’

Demi Moore stuns in some of her final summer bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Feature Flash

Demi Moore is maintaining her youthful beauty as she approaches turning 60.

The A Few Good Men actress is saying goodbye to summer with September’s arrival as the cooler months will be here before long.

Demi appears to have found some passion in swimwear as she has her own line of swimsuits with the clothing brand Andie and frequently shows them off.

Her three million followers have been treated to several swimsuit pictures of the stunner this summer as she promoted the swim line.

Even though summer is ending, Demi took time to show off her toned physique in another couple of bikinis.

The two-photo post was shared on Instagram on Tuesday and received over 18.5 thousand likes in the first two hours it was posted.

Demi Moore stuns in tiny bikinis for end of summer

The first photo in Demi’s post shows her standing on the back of the boat, the spray of the water and rippling flag behind her, signaling that the boat was moving.

She stood with one leg bent and her hands behind her head as she smiled at the camera. Her dark locks were pulled back, and she wore dark sunglasses over her eyes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bikini was a knit-style set with high-waisted bottoms and a tiny top with a halterneck.

A swipe right shows fans a different bikini look that Demi shared previously but from a new angle.

The actress was sprawled back on a floating dock with her hands behind her head as she turned slightly toward the camera.

Dark sunglasses covered her eyes again, and her long hair flowed behind her. Her bikini of choice was a tiny black string bikini with a plunging neckline, revealing her fit physique.

Demi seems comfortable with her body and age as she turns 60 in November, but revealed in the past that she hasn’t always been so confident or comfortable.

Demi Moore opens up on early sexual roles and weight obsession

Demi released her memoir, Inside Out, in September 2019 at 56. This memoir shines a light on Demi’s past, her childhood, and the beginning of her acting career.

She had a challenging childhood as she grew up with an unstable mother, a man who wasn’t her biological father, and she eventually ended up moving out of her mother’s house as soon as she was 16.

Her acting career took off in the early 1980s, though her roles often required her to be nude, scantily clad, or an overall sex symbol.

She revealed to The New York Times, “When I was younger, I was obligated to be of service. I wouldn’t be loved if I wasn’t — if I didn’t give of myself. My value was tied into my body.”

As a result, she struggled with alcohol and cocaine use, would often binge eat, and became obsessed over her weight.

Despite her struggles and some setbacks in her career, life, and marriage, Demi has overcome her past to keep moving forward to the future, and the results are paying off.