Demi Moore in bikini stretches out for ‘something special’

Demi Moore continues to bring the heat to her social media page lately as she sported another summery item of clothing.

The 59-year-old Ghost actress and ex-wife of Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia and has subsequently stepped back from acting, shared a warm-weather-vibe snap as she expertly rocked a sexy two-piece.

Demi leaned and stretched in a bikini

Taking to her Instagram page, the long-time Hollywood staple showed off a glimpse of her still-toned physique as she popped on a black bikini top with camel-and-white-hued swatches running along the material and thin straps going across her toned shoulders.

Keeping her long, black locks down to cascade over one side of her body, Demi sensually spread herself out in the sun front-down while giving her torso a stretch upwards by pushing her arms into the concrete upon which she was lying.

Demi tossed on some gold hoops and a gold chain bracelet to add some flair to the look but otherwise kept her appearance low-key, nearly make-up free, and subtle to allow her swimwear and caption to do all the talking.

“A little fun for the sun, coming soon ❤️,” the actress penned enticingly next to the sultry snap, adding that she had been “working on something special” with the brand Andie Swim, for which she has recently done modeling for alongside her daughters for the line’s new campaign.

Demi Moore’s secret boyfriend was recently revealed

Following Bruce’s devastating aphasia diagnosis, a disease that damages the brain and affects memory recall, Demi was discovered to be dating Swiss chef Daniel Humm after keeping her love life relatively hidden from view.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the pair have kept their relationship so under wraps that the news outlets don’t seem to really know for sure just how long the duo has been an item except that they were spotted together at April’s Paris Fashion Week event.

“They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there,” a source revealed to Page Six about the couple.

Not much else is known about the elusive duo so fans are sure to be eager to put their sleuthing skills to work to try to dig up more information as Demi continues to keep her name on the tip of everyone’s lips with her sensual posts.