Demi Moore in bikini splays legs for ‘exclusive’ offer

Demi Moore got down and flexible as she put on quite the display for her fans while working in some promo time.

Wearing a hot little two-piece, the Ghost and The Joneses actress, 59, stunned while spreading her legs wide as she shared some information about her bathing suit line with Andie Swimwear.

Demi splayed her legs wide in a bikini

Taking to her Instagram page for the share, Demi looked as fit and trim as she did in her early 20s as she flaunted her physique in a jazzy two-piece bikini with bursts of tan lines splashing across the top and bottoms.

Demi could be seen sitting on the edge of a pool, her legs spread wide in front of her and one arm shielding her eyes from the sun’s glare as the other arm pushed her torso up for a little prop.

The bikini top wrapped around the back of her neck in a halter-style loop, while the high-waisted bottoms left a flirty frill that encircled her upper thighs.

The actress captioned the shot with “Demi Moore X Andie is finally HERE! We’re so excited to share this exclusive collection of glamorous, vintage-inspired swimwear with you” to share with her followers that her highly-anticipated line was freshly available online.

Demi and her daughters joined Andie Swimwear last year

Sharing a slew of fresh pics to her social media page within the past few months, Demi has kept up her part of the bargain after joining Andie Swim alongside her look-alike daughters for the company’s new campaign.

Sharing a snap of herself with daughters Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout, Demi and her brood absolutely stunned in a sexy photo that showed off each of the clan’s individually-hot physiques as they wore different takes on the classic black swimsuit.

With two girls slaying in bikinis, Demi and her third daughter confidently wore sexy one-pieces that showed off plenty of skin.

Demi is not only front-and-center as the primary face of the campaign, but the ex-wife of Bruce Willis also is an investor in the company, having offered up some money to boost Andie Swim’s start-up fund.

The new line can be found at Andie Swim online now and offers a wide variety of fun, beach-worthy suits for sizes ranging from extra small to extra large.