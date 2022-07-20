Demi Moore in bikini crawls around a swimming pool

Demi Moore close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Moore is stunning in a chic bikini look as she poses during a poolside crawl.

The Indecent Proposal star, 59, continues to make headlines for the much-anticipated Andie Swim collab she’s got going on – with endless photos both on Demi’s Instagram and the swimwear brand, exposure for this collab has officially peaked.

Demi has been featured in another promo shot showcasing her stylish designs, ones drawing on the star’s preference for a little something old-fashioned – Demi sourced inspiration from the 1930s to the 1960s for her pieces.

The photo showed the ex to Bruce Willis on all fours and making her way across the ledge of an outdoor pool.

Backed by greenery, the brunette stunned with her trim figure while modeling a dark two-piece covered in gold fireworks prints. Her long hair cascaded down towards the ground with an impeccably classy finish setting the standard that fans are used to with Demi.

“Make any beach look sparkle in our new Firework print from Demi Moore x Andie ✨ Shop all Firework suits at the link in bio!” a caption read.

The legendary actress was an early investor in Andie Swim, this as the brand raised a $2 million seed found before the pandemic.

Demi’s collab isn’t your average swim look

Revealing the amount of thought she’d put into her designs, Demi told People:

“For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body. They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”

Demi Moore says ‘playful’ and ‘sexy’ at the way to go

Also noting her dislike for today’s micro bikini trends, Moore continued:

“The workmanship that went into the vintage suits is extraordinary. And some of them, you can’t actually believe are swimwear. So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal.”

Celebrity swimwear collabs are a dime a dozen these days, but generally from younger stars, as seen with Gigi Hadid and Sofia Richie for Frankie’s Bikinis, plus Candice Swanepoel‘s Tropic of C line joining forces with Alo Yoga.