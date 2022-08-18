Demi Moore in bikini celebrates special occasion in baseball cap

Demi Moore poses close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Demi Moore is stunning in a bikini as she shares a rare photo to mark a special occasion.

The 59-year-old actress updated her Instagram this week with photos to celebrate one of her daughters turning another year older. Actress Rumer Willis is now 34 years old, although it was childhood vibes as Demi opened a gallery of snaps with major throwback action.

Posting to celebrate Rumer’s birthday and gushing over her, Demi showed how the two once looked as she opened her photos with an old snap while in a skimpy bikini top and baseball cap, with Rumer still only a child.

The photo showed the Indecent Proposal star smiling while makeup-free and looking flawless in a low-key setting.

Going for a woven swim look as she showed off her toned shoulders, the Andie Swim face added in a retro Yankees cap in white. Rumer, meanwhile, was seen as an under-5 and holding a toy.

A swipe right showed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Rumer, all grown up and in a fun topless moment as she placed her knees to her chest, with the final slide showing the redhead in a stunning and topless pool snap.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChVpgaorpb3/

Demi Moore gushes over ‘talented’ and ‘soulful’ daughter

In a caption, Demi wrote: “My sweet Rumer. Happy Birthday my angel!”

She added, “As you have blossomed into this elegant, beautiful, feminine, intelligent, soulful, creative, talented woman, know you will always be my little girl. I love you and wish you the best new year!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi is also a mother to daughters Talulah and Scout, all of who are shared with actor ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Demi Moore opens up about motherhood

https://www.instagram.com/p/CftmyJJOG9F/

Back in 2007, Demi opened up about being a mother. “I think it is by far one of the most empowering experiences a woman can have,” she said while speaking to Today, detailing how none of her three labors involved any form of pain relief.

“I did nothing. I did all of mine naturally and I left in two to three hours. I don’t think doing it without drugs is for everybody so no pressure there,” the Charlie’s Angels star continued. At the time, Demi was still with sitcom star Ashton Kutcher, where the possibility of a baby with the Two and a Half Men star was discussed.

“I wouldn’t mind a little balance, you know balancing out that estrogen,” Demi joked about possibly wanting a boy with Ashton.