Demi Moore reveals her svelte figure while on a vacation boat ride in a white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Demi Moore has had her ups and downs in Hollywood, but lately, she’s all ups in her latest business endeavors.

Now, Demi is known as an award-winning author for her memoir and has released her own line of swimwear through the clothing label Andie.

Demi’s line offers an array of swimsuit styles, some going for a few vintage looks while others are totally modern.

Along with varying styles, the swimsuits offer different levels of coverage, as some cover everything someone might want to cover at the beach, and others allow for more breathing room on those hot summer days.

Demi has modeled a variety of the swimwear designs herself, opting for both covered looks and more open bikini looks.

She recently opted for a white bikini from her line at Andie’s, showing a little more skin and her summery sun-kissed tan.

Demi Moore is all smiles as she shows skin in tiny white bikini

Sharing some of her “vacation snaps,” Demi showed off some skin as she posed for a photo in a white bikini from Andie.

Her long dark tresses framed her one side while the rest were over her shoulder as she sat on the railing of a yacht and leaned forward, likely to keep herself balanced. A flag visible behind her on the boat showed she is on vacation in Greece.

Dark sunglasses hid her eyes, but she flashed the camera a grin, showing that she was having a good time. Behind her, beautiful lush greenery and a handful of local architecture could be seen.

The post contained two photos, and a swipe right shows another shot from the boat, showing off her beloved best friend: Her chihuahua, Pilaf.

Pilaf frequently makes appearances on the star’s Instagram account and goes everywhere with her, including the Louvre.

Demi has been adventuring around quite a bit this summer, enjoying the weather while she can before it gets too cold.

Then, she’ll enjoy turning 60 in November when her birthday finally rolls around.

Demi Moore looks forward to turning 60

Many stars have been embracing themselves and their bodies as they grow older, and Demi Moore is no exception to this trend.

She told PEOPLE that she’s rather excited about turning 60 and prepared to keep living her life to the fullest.

She revealed, “Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59, and you’re already thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to be 60.’ It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she, in a way, seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”

That much is apparent from her Instagram feed, as she doesn’t seem to be slowing down with her career, though she always makes time to have fun.

Her 3 million Instagram followers have grown accustomed to her confidence as she frequently shares updates and shows off her swimsuits.