Demi Moore in a hot pink bikini is ‘Soaking up summer’

Demi Moore showed fans her swimsuit side as she kicked off the week with a new bikini-clad snap.

The Ghost and Striptease actress, who will turn 60 in November, appeared to be enjoying some of her time away from her busy schedule, which has lately involved the stunner shooting ads and talking up her line with Andie Swim.

Rocking a hot-pink bikini, Demi defied age as she showed off her fit physique, baring her flats abs and toned legs for fans to see.

Demi threw some dark shades over her eyes for the snap, wearing a bright yellow jacket on her shoulders that lay open-faced in the front to reveal her two-piece.

The actress propped one hand against her hip-tie string and tossed her other arm over her head, where her hand then rested atop her head.

She appeared to be on a large ocean vessel, with various boat mechanics around her and the deep blue ocean water mere feet away over the railing.

A large rock outcropping jutted out of the waters behind her as Demi captioned the pic with, “Soaking up summer.”

Demi Moore’s fans react to her latest bikini share

While the actress seems to be having a wonderful time closing out summer, Demi’s fans were as present as ever for her newest bikini pic, taking to her Instagram comment section to share their approval.

“You’re such a hottie mama, my god,” exclaimed none other than Rumer Willis, Demi’s oldest of the three daughters she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

“❤️🔥❤️🔥yassss queen 💋🪬,” shared a follower of Demi’s, as others added, “Beautiful woman 😍😍😍 Always ❤️,” “Ciao bella Demi😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “Beautiful 🌹 Gorgeous 💖💗💖.”

Demi Moore goes ‘full throttle’ for epic throwback

Back in June, Demi got her fans worked up when she posted an amazing throwback to a scene from her early-2000s film Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Choosing one of her sexier scenes from the Drew Barrymore/Lucy Liu/Cameron Diaz-led film, Demi got temperatures soaring as she showed herself exiting the ocean while clad in an itty-bitty bikini.

Seen holding a surfboard in the clip, Demi then leaves the board behind as she swings her body into a red sports car before speeding off.

Demi can currently be seen in the Nicholas Cage action and comedy film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.